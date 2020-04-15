While teachers and students across the state of Mississippi have been adjusting to distance learning over the past month, some may have more unique challenges than others.
Shane Sanderson, New Albany High School's driver education instructor, has just such a challenge. While a large percentage of the course consists of classroom instruction in Mississippi, students are also required to undergo behind-the-wheel training – which is difficult to supervise when social distancing.
“In a normal driver education class there are a certain amount of hours we have in the classroom, behind the wheel, and combination of behind the wheel and simulator,” Sanderson said of a typical course. “In Mississippi, you take advantage of the good weather and drive when it's good to do so.”
Sanderson said fortunately most of his students this semester had several opportunities to drive while under his supervision before Gov. Tate Reeves ordered all schools to close in mid-March.
“Currently, we are following up on the classroom material that we would have covered anyway,” he said. “We are doing that online using Google Meet. I'll post an assignment on Canvas and they use that to turn their work in as well.”
In addition to Google Meet, Sanderson said he has also made use of instructional videos posted to his Youtube playlist.
“I have watched probably a hundred videos or more,” he said. “I've found some really good ones that I will continue to use once we get back to normal. Students get their assignment from Canvas telling them which video to watch. Then, they go to YouTube and select the video from my playlist.”
Sanderson said the driving is obviously the missing component.
“I, like most driver education teachers, would tell you that is the thing we need to do the most,” he said. “Teens do not drive nearly as much as we older folks did. Very rare do I hear a student say, 'Coach I've been driving since I was 12 or 13.' These days, it's not uncommon to hear one say, 'I've never been behind the wheel of a car.' Hard to imagine, but I hear it often.”
Sanderson said all he can do currently is ask them if they've been driving with someone.
“If yes, I'll ask what gave them any problems,” Sanderson said. “Were you nervous or uncomfortable? I just try and walk through some scenarios and reinforce not to ever panic - breathe and let off the accelerator?”
Sanderson did say there are a few bright spots to distance learning.
“One – we can teach online,” Sanderson said. “Second, there is a comfort factor within their own home that has shown me some students are more willing to speak out and chime in. This has been nice to see some are offering a little more than they used to without me having to ease them into it. For me, having to teach online has made me work harder in trying to find useful resources. That has been beneficial and I will utilize those resources from this point forward.”
Miles Cox, one of Sanderson's current students said they are just trying to make the best of the situation.
“We have been watching a few videos and taking a few quizzes and assignments,” Cox said. “Of course, I had rather be at school, but I am still getting driving practice in with my parents and other family members as well.”
While Sanderson said the overall experience of distance learning has been a positive one, the students do need to demonstrate the skills they've learned in his class.
“There has to be proof of driving skills necessary to safely join others on our roads,” Sanderson said. “I look forward to being able to do that again - even the ones that scared me to death!”