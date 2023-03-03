Working in heavy rain and thunder late Wednesday night, March 1, rescuers extracted the driver from the wreckage of her vehicle after it struck a tree alongside I-22 just inside Union County.
The driver was alone in the eastbound 2015 Kia Soul. She was transferred to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County, and her condition wasn’t available Thursday afternoon.
The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
It was a rescue which presented technical problems due to several factors, but also provided a learning experience for many of the rescuers, New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said Thursday afternoon.
After the wreck was reported about 10:19 p.m., New Albany Fire and Rescue, Myrtle firefighters, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County medical workers, and officers from Union County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol converged on the scene about 10:32 p.m.
“We found the car had left the road and struck a tree and the edge of some woods, and the driver was trapped inside.
“It turned into an in-depth rescue. Myrtle firefighters used a chainsaw to cut down some small trees to get to the vehicle. We then used extrication power equipment to remove the driver’s door of the vehicle to be able to safely remove the driver, who was conscious, without causing her any more injuries,” Whiteside said.
“On-scene medical personnel treated her, and she was alert when we turned her over to Baptist Memorial Union County for transport to the hospital,” he said.
The extrication took longer than expected, due to a combination of adverse factors.
Perhaps the most major factor was the location of the wreck. “The vehicle was up against a tree, and you couldn’t open the door to get the driver out.
“There was a lot of entanglement, and we couldn’t see the driver’s legs. We had to proceed carefully with extrication equipment to make sure we didn’t injure her.
“With extrication equipment, you have to make sure you know what’s going to happen if you push here, or pull there,” Whiteside said.
There was heavy rain, water and mud alongside the Interstate, and rescuers had to stay aware of traffic passing the scene.
Traffic was slowed by law enforcement and rescue vehicles parked in blocking positions at the outskirts of the scene, blue lights flashing, to help any law enforcement officers, emergency medical personnel, firefighters, tow truck workers or others avoid being struck.
The whole scene was also well-lit, thanks to a powerful light aboard a tower which was part of a New Albany Fire and Rescue truck. The light is powered by an on-board generator. The tower can turn, swivel, and can be raised or lowered, all by remote control from the ground.
“It’s one of the smartest investments we’ve ever made. It’s paid for itself countless times over,” Chief Whiteside said.
“Despite all that, it’s dangerous for anyone at a scene like that. Basically, they’re trying to do their job, and also looking over their shoulders and watching traffic.
“You often see stories of emergency vehicles or workers hit in other parts of the country. We don’t want anything like that to happen here,” he said.
He said the rescue scene incident commander, Richie Bryant, did an outstanding job.
“He’s got 25 years of running rescues, and getting entrapped people out of the wreckage of their vehicles.
“He’s also very good at explaining to younger crew members what he’s doing, what every tool can do, and answering their questions.
“Many of them have never seen a wreck like this, and you can’t buy the kind of information he passes on to them.
"City and county firefighters working hand in hand in harmony makes all the difference in the world, and New Albany and Myrtle have worked their fair share of motor vehicle accidents together through the years,” the chief said.
“We called the scene under control at 11:30 p.m., left at 11:31 p.m., and were back in service at 11:50 p.m., he concluded.
