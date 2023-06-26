NEW ALBANY --The driver was injured, but a small kitten traveling with him was unhurt, following a one-vehicle wreck at the Blue Springs Exit 73 on westbound I-22 about 10 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton said early Monday afternoon.
The driver was not identified.
A Union County deputy responding to the I-22 wreck was injured, when his cruiser was involved in a wreck as it approached the Miss. 15-30 intersection. The deputy was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash, Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said Monday morning.
“Our deputy was treated and released following the wreck. He wasn’t seriously injured, but he has a really sore ankle, and he’ll probably be off duty for several days. I just thank God he wasn’t more seriously injured than he was. It could have been a lot worse; his cruiser was destroyed in the crash.”
Clayton said the kitten —in a small carrying case — was placed in the ambulance with the injured driver. The driver was transported by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County with several broken bones, the EMA Director said.
Clayton said the wreck happened after the westbound F-150 truck came off the Interstate onto the exit ramp and struck a sign pole holding up a Magnolia Way sign.
“The truck hit the sign pole in the dead center of the truck. The collision didn’t move the pole, but it dented the truck and injured the driver. It looked like he sustained broken bones in his right arm.
“He was alert and talking to us after the wreck. Before we left with him, he told us the kitten was in a carrying case in the floorboard of the truck. We cut out the passenger side window, got the carrying case out containing the kitten. We put the case in the ambulance and the driver left with it and the man,” Clayton said.
The driver’s condition, and the disposition of the kitten, weren’t available early Monday afternoon.
The wreck is under investigation.
