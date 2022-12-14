Mississippi state troopers made a major drug bust in Union County earlier this month.
In other emergency service news, personnel have been dispatched to a pair of vehicle wrecks and a vehicle fire in recent days, emergency responders said this week.
Capsule summaries of each event:
—On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., a Mississippi State Trooper stopped a 2022 Toyota 4Runner on Highway 22 in Union County.
During the traffic stop, the Trooper found 57 pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle.
This traffic stop is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, and further information wasn’t immediately available, according to Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee, the Public Affairs Officer with the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop F headquartered in New Albany.
In other news:
—One person was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital by private vehicle after fire destroyed a car on CR 115 in the North Haven area Saturday morning, Dec. 3, about 12:30 a.m. firefighters said.
No further information was available concerning the person’s condition.
—Two people were transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County, following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Sam Tom Barkley Drive and Miss. 15 Monday morning, Dec. 5, about 8:30 a.m.
There was no entrapment.
—One person was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County, following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Sam Tom Barkley Drive and Miss. 15 about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
New Albany and North Haven firefighters responded to both wrecks. No further details were available.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Mississippi...
Little Tallahatchie Canal at Etta near New Albany
For the Little Tallahatchie River...including Etta near New Albany...
Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.
The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Tallahatchie Canal at Etta near New Albany.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening to Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, County Road 47 near Mud Creek and Mill
Creek has 6 to 12 inches of water over it. Several thousand acres
of cropland are flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 11.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 27.0 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS,
Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie,
Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee,
Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains
and ditches may become clogged with debris.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Continued heavy rain across the watch area could lead to
flooding through this evening. An additional 1 to 2 inches
could be possible in the watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&