Ingomar and Southeast volunteer fire departments have been paged out to several calls in recent days.
Capsule summaries of the calls:
—Both departments were called about 7:44 p.m. Sunday, June 11, to deal with a dryer that caught fire at a residence off CR 358, Ingomar Fire Chief Scott Gregory and Southeast Fire Chief Curt Clayton said this week.
Chief Gregory said Southeast was Ingomar’s back-up.
Said Chief Gregory: “We were on scene at 7:51 p.m., and we put the fire under control at 8:06 p.m. The clothes had caught fire in the dryer. We assume the thermostat stuck on the dryer, causing the fire.
“We extinguished the fire using a water extinguisher. There were no injuries, minimal damages to the house, and little smoke or water damage,” Chief Gregory said.
—He said as Ingomar firefighters prepared to leave the CR 358 call about 8:15 p.m., “We had a call to a residence on CR 105 in Lonestar, and arrived about 8:24 p.m. to find a tree limb had fallen on a vehicle in a car shed. There was no backup department on the call.
“We helped people remove the tree from the shed and vehicle. There were no injuries, and only light damages to the vehicle, but the shed was totaled,” he said.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 9:38 p.m.
—Saturday evening, June 10, Ingomar firefighters were paged out about 5:20 p.m. to the Ingomar School parking lot, the chief said.
“We arrived on scene at 5:22 p.m. to find a battery had blown up in a parked, empty school bus. The cause of the explosion was believed to be a battery that shorted out, causing that battery to blow up. The bus was damaged but not totaled. The explosion caught the wiring harness afire, burned the inside of the battery box, and burned a little paint above the door.
“We had the situation under control at 5:39 p.m. and cleared the scene at 6:07 p.m. There were no injuries,” the chief said.
There was no backup department on the call.
Authorities were alerted to the situation by a neighbor, the chief said.
“A man heard an explosion, walked out of his house to check on the situation, and saw smoke coming from the bus. He called 911 and had us paged out,” the chief said.
—Southeast firefighters doused a grass fire about 4 p.m. Thursday, June 8 near Mile Marker 73 on I-22. A flat tire on a trailer caused sparks that triggered the fire, Chief Clayton said. He said a tire bearing locked up and caused lug nugs to break. That twisted the rim out from the tire, causing the sparks.
There were no injuries, and firefighters returned to station about 5 p.m., he said.
