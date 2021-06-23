NEW ALBANY • New Albany police charged a city resident with driving under the influence after the vehicle he was driving collided with a New Albany Light Gas and Water truck before dawn Sunday, June 13 on Highway 178, New Albany police said this week.
Officers said Tyron Vance, 26, was driving a Dodge Avenger which struck the back of the city truck about 1:17 a.m.
Vance was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-New Albany for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, released by medical staff, then transported to the Union County Jail.