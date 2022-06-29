Mississippi-based company Dunn Utility Products will almost double its workforce through a $23.3 million expansion in New Albany that will add 30 new jobs.
The company manufactures reinforced concrete pipe and precast concrete and is expanding into the Enhance Mississippi Shell Building in New Albany. The 100,000-square-foot shell building in Union County will house two new manufacturing plants to produce concrete pipe and wet cast concrete.
“We are pleased with Dunn Utility Product’s decisions to locate in Union County,” Union County Board of Supervisors President C. J. Bright said. “These new jobs pay above the county average annual wage and will afford our citizens an opportunity to work with a well-respected company.”
New Albany Mayor Tim Kent added, “Dunn Utility Product’s decision to locate in New Albany is wonderful news. We are grateful for Dunn’s investment in our community and our people.”
In addition to the 100,000-square-foot building, Dunn Utility Products also purchased a dirt pad at the site that could accommodate another 100,000 square feet. Ultimately, the building could be expanded to 400,000 square feet.
The new building is close to Interstate 22 and about one hour from the Memphis area. With the growth of the company in markets around Memphis, Birmingham and Nashville, the expansion will be on track to meet consumer demand.
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for infrastructure improvements in support of the project. Union County and the city of New Albany also are assisting with the project.
The shell building, in the Martintown South Industrial Park south of the Diversity-Vuteq plant off Hwy. 30 West, was funded by a group of private investors. There was no cost to taxpayers for the building itself, but the county was responsible for associated infrastructure.
Dunn Utility Products is one of five Mississippi companies under the Dunn Family of Businesses. The other companies are MMC Materials, Bayou Concrete, Dunn Road Builders and Huey P. Stockhill, LLC. Dunn Utility Products is headquartered in Byram where the company employs 45 workers. The Byram facility opened in 2018.
Improvements have been made to the Martintown North Industrial Park across Hwy. 30 with the completion of an access road and water line.
That part of the park now has four available sites that can accommodate buildings up to 200,000 square feet.
Union County’s unemployment rate for May was 2.5 percent, compared to the state average of 3.8 percent.