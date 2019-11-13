ENTERPRISE - West Union welcomed Alcorn Central over for basketball on Tuesday and the Eagles took a clean sweep in the boys and girls games. The girls won 54-26 while the boys took the nightcap 76-49.
"I feel like we executed better tonight than we have all year," West Union boys coach Timbo Henderson said. "We had execution, effort and the effort has been there all year, plus we didn't turn the ball over. These were the three keys."
West Union took a 13-9 lead after the first quarter which was the Luke Willard show for the first half of the period as he scored the first eight points for the Eagles.
Caleb Graves took center stage in the second quarter as he poured in 14 of the Eagles' 20 points and helped extend the West Union advantage to 33-20 at the intermission.
"He's a handy one to have coming off the bench right there," Henderson said. "I like the way he's coming off the bench and giving us that pep. He's probably averaging 20 off the bench."
The combo of Willard and Graves continued into the third quarter as the duo scored 19 of 26 Eagle points. Willard dropped in 11 while Grave chipped in eight to give West Union a 59-41 lead.
The Eagles closed the game on a 17-8 run and took the win by the 76-49 final.
Graves was the top scorer for the game with 25 points including four 3-pointers. Willard finished with 22 points while Sam Callicutt and Jerod McDonald had seven points apiece.
(G) West Union 54, Alcorn Central 26
West Union overcame a slow start in the first half and finished with a second half flourish by outscoring Alcorn Central 25-9 to win the opening game 54-26.
"We had a great third quarter, the pressure kinda wore them (Alcorn Central) down a little bit throughout and that was the game plan going in," West Union girls coach J.C. Hayles said. "All be there, always be right there in their face and eventually we were hoping they would wear down and we could stretch the lead out. We came out and had a good second half, hung in there and did stretch the lead out."
The Lady Eagles started the second half with a lead of two points at 19-17, but by the time the buzzer sounded for the end of the period, West Union had stretched their lead to 35-20 by outscoring their opponents 16-3.
Annie Orman scored 10 of the 16 points during the quarter to spearhead the Lady Eagle attack.
West Union finished the night off by outscoring Alcorn Central 19-6 in the final quarter for the win. Anna Carwyle came off the bench to score eight points in the period.
"Anna Carwyle has had very good games defensively for us so far this year, but has struggled at time putting the ball in the hole," Hayles said. "I was really happy for her especially to put it all together tonight."
Orman was the game's top scorer with 20 points, 10 in each half. Carwyle and Ella Kate Taylor came off the West Union bench to score 10 and 9 points respectively.