ENTERPRISE • West Union grabbed a pair of Division 3-1A wins at home as they flew past Hickory Flat 72-56 in the boys game and 54-37 in girls action.
Wesley Harrell stepped up to spark a run of 11-4 to close out the first period. He scored six of the 11 points to get the offense going.
"We expected some zone and knew that someone was going to have to be able to score inside for us to be successful and Wesley was able to do that," West Union boys coach Timbo Henderson said.
West Union took a 41-28 advantage into the half and the Eagles had another strong run in the third quarter as they doubled up on the Rebels to the tune of a 16-8 scoring-wise.
"Just defensive intensity, not being lazy, not taking plays off, knowing responsibilities and getting after loose balls," Henderson said of the keys to the production.
The Eagles had a trio of players in double digits, but they also received quality minutes and production from their bench and supporting players throughout the contest. West Union had eight players to score on the night.
"We have several guys that can play, but we are very inconsistent," Henderson said. "It’s like solving an equation every night trying to figure out what the right combination is.
"We’ve been trying to stress to the guys that it’s not about who starts but about who finishes. It’s nice that we have different guys step up from night to night but we are in a constant search for some consistency as a whole."
Greer Manning led all West Union scorers with 16 points. Caleb Graves finished with 15 points including two 3-pointers while Cole Morris Willard also tossed in 15 from his point guard position. Trey Haynes scored eight points and Harrell added seven.
Hickory Flat's leading scorer was Drew Wilson with 24 points while Alex Tatum finished with eight points.
(G) West Union 54, Hickory Flat 37
The Lady Eagles used a balanced scoring attack to take the division win and stay perfect in 3-1A. West Union defeated Hickory Flat 54-37 on Thursday to improve to 15-6 and 6-0 in division.
West Union had only two players in double figures, Annie Orman and Emma Callicutt, but got significant input from a host of players to take the win.
"I definitely feel being able to get points from multiple players is one of our strong points," West Union girls coach J.C. Hayles said. "The good thing about this particular game is that they got their points by fulfilling their roll. Whether that was defense and getting steals, hustle points, or hitting open looks."
The Lady Eagles clung to a narrow lead of 11-7 after a quarter, but Callicutt turned it up notch in the second period as she scored seven points to lead the Lady Eagles on a 22-11 run to expand their lead to 33-18 at the intermission.
Anna Carwyle was an accomplice to Callicutt as she added five points and the duo accounted for 12 of the 22 points scored during the frame.
Hayles shared his thoughts on the differences that he saw during the first quarter versus the second and how the Lady Eagles adapted.
"As a team, we played way more solid on both ends that quarter," he said. "Started the game with unforced turnovers I felt which led to easy baskets for them. And didn’t get quality stops on defense. We put the two together in the second quarter and put us on a run and ahead."
Orman scored eight of her 14-point total during the second half. She was solid at the free throw stripe as she hit 11 of 12 attempts for the game. Hayles was observant of Orman's success and how it translated into success for the Lady Eagles.
"Proud of Orman stepping up on the free throw line throughout the game," Hayles said. "We need that out of her. Felt that Anna Carwyle played well in the second half getting several offensive rebounds and playing good defense without fouling. Proud of our team’s effort as a whole!
Orman paced the West Union offense with 14 points while Callicutt hit for 10 points. Both players hit a three-pointer each. Carwyle pumped in nine points while Eden Conlee and Zoey Wright added seven points apiece. Conlee hit two 3-pointers in the contest.
Hickory Flat was led by Abby Tatum and Jenna Poff as they both hit for 10 points. Angel Harden chipped in seven points.