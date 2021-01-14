West Union held off a late East Union rally to win 67-55 Thursday in the Union County Tournament boys opening round action.
The Eagles (6-12) advanced to Friday's semifinal game against Ingomar.
Daniel Conlee scored 18 points, including 6-for-6 on free throws late to seal the win for West Union. Caleb Graves scored 14 and Cole Willard 12 for the Eagles.
Caleb Johnson scored a game-high 20, 13 coming in the fourth quarter, for the Urchins (1-9). East Union trailed by 21 points midway in the third quarter before coming back to cut West Union’s lead to six points, 59-53, with 2:03 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Noah Johnson ignited the Urchins’ rally with 12 of his 13 points in the third quarter.