This pandemic has been hard on everyone but it has been extremely rough on all of the Seniors.
As a Senior, it hurts to know that our year was cut short. We didn’t get to do so many of the “lasts” we had hoped for. We didn’t get a Senior prom. We didn’t get to have our last Senior field trip. Some of us aren’t getting to finish or really even start our Senior year of our spring sports. Some of us aren’t even able to do a few “lasts” outside of school because everything is being cancelled.
However, we did get to do some things before all of this happened. We were able to have Homecoming, Anchor Formal, the Union County Musical (Grease), a few Senior Parties, and tons of memories made in the classroom. These are the moments I will cherish. I am so thankful that we at least got to do these things, plus a few more.
I couldn’t have asked for a better class, teachers, or school. West Union is truly a special place that I will hold close to my heart forever. I will never forget all of the wonderful friends, laughs, opportunities, and memories that I have been given at West Union. I am gonna miss it like crazy, but I am so excited to see what my future holds.
And to the younger ones who still have time left in high school, don’t take it for granted. These next few years will fly by, and soon you will wish you could go back. Enjoy the time you have left at West Union, make the best of it!