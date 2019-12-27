Gene Phelps |Special to the Gazette
MYRTLE – Christmas came early for West Union’s girls and boys basketball teams.
In their Dec. 20 Division 3-1A road doubleheader, the Lady Eagles defeated Myrtle 65-47 and the Eagles beat the Hawks 77-55. Both West Union teams remained unbeaten in division play at 3-0.
The Lady Eagles are now 9-6 overall and alone in first place. The Eagles are 9-5 overall and tied with H.W. Byers for first in the league standings.
(G) West Union 65, Myrtle 47
Myrtle’s girls, now 5-8 and 2-1 in the division, took a 13-9 lead in the first quarter behind the play of guard Kinsley Gordon, who scored eight of her game-high 29 points in the period.
West Union countered in the second quarter with its star, guard Annie Orman. She scored seven of her 28 points in the quarter to give the Lady Eagles a 23-18 halftime lead.
Myrtle’s defense produced two quick turnovers and back-to-back field goals from Gordon to cut West Union’s lead to 23-22 in the opening minute of the third quarter.
The Lady Eagles responded with a 21-7 to build a 44-29 lead headed into the fourth quarter. Orman connected on a 3-pointer and scored nine points in the surge. Point guard Ella Kate Taylor also contributed a 3-pointer during the run.
“My halftime speech was, ‘Whoever wins this third quarter will probably win the game,’ ’’ West Union coach J.C. Hayles said. “(Myrtle) came out out in the third and had that momentum.
“I was proud to see we buckled down, got some steals and did our job.”
Scoring by West Union’s Emma Callicutt, Sophie Hooker, Orman and Taylor answered Gordon’s fourth-quarter production of 10 points.
Taylor scored 15 and Callicutt nine for West Union.
“We’d love to win the division. That’s a goal,” Hayles said, referring to the 3-0 start. “Our division is wide open.”
(B) West Union 77, Myrtle 55
Luke Willard scored 20 points, Brandon Phillips 19 and Jerod McDonald 17 points to lead the Eagles.
“Going in with a winning record and 3-0 in the division, I’ll take that any Christmas,” West Union coach Timbo Henderson said.
Boo Robertson led West Union to a 22-12 first-quarter lead by hitting two 3-pointers and scoring on a layup. Willard scored nine in the quarter, including 3-pointer.
Phillips connected on two 3-pointers in the second quarter to give the Eagles a 39-31 halftime lead.
Myrtle rallied early in the third quarter behind guard Jaden Taylor – two 3-pointers – to cut the Eagles’ lead to 42-40.
West Union responded with a 35-15 run to finish the game.
Taylor led Myrtle with 17 points. Eli Thompson added 15 and Elijah Ingram 10 for the Hawks.
“We had some guys step up at different times during the game … Luke, Jared, Boo, Brandon,” Henderson said. “Caleb (Graves) came through late with some turnovers and finishing on the other end.”