HICKORY FLAT - Hickory Flat enjoyed a brief first quarter lead at 6-5, but West Union ended the period on a 15-0 run and ran away with the contest entirely in their 74-48 win.
The Eagles manhandled the Rebels in the second period as well, outscoring their hosts by a 23-8 margin as they went to the half up 43-14.
Caleb Graves and Boo Robertson had five points apiece in the first period to account for half of the Eagles points.
Robertson added seven points in the second quarter to his resume while Sam Callicutt hit for six to pace the attack.
Callicutt and Robertson scored 15 points apiece to lead the Eagles to the win. Graves was the other West Union player in double figures with 14 points.
Jordan Patterson was the lone Rebel in double digits with 12 points.
West Union improves to 13-9 and 6-1 in division. Hickory Flat falls to 5-16 and 0-6 in 3-1A.
WEST UNION (13-9)
S. Callicutt 15, B. Robertson 15, C. Graves 14, L. Willard 7, B. Phillips 7, J. McDonald 5, D. Conlee 4, B. Willard 3, T. Haynes 2, W. Harrell 2.
HICKORY FLAT (5-16)
J. Patterson 12, J. Baker 9, D. Wilson 7, W. Green 6, G. Burns 5, L. Wilkerson 4, N. Goforth 3, L. Gordon 2.
Halftime- West Union 43, Hickory Flat 14.