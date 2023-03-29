A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Details are still sketchy concerning a shooting incident in the Town of Sherman about 4:30 this morning.
Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said his officers responded but the incident is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and they will be issuing information.
Unconfirmed is that a man was creating a disturbance and firing a weapon at the Beasley Apartments on East Witt Street and Sherman officers called for assistance from neighboring counties.
Lee and Pontotoc County officers also responded.
At some point Wild Bill's gas station became involved and also at some point officers did engage the suspect who was transported to the hospital with injuries.
Sheriff Edwards said none of his officers were injured although a bullet did hit one of the Union County vehicles.
It was reported that one other officer was injured slightly by shrapnel when a bullet came through the windshield and struck the headrest beside him.
More information will be published when released and confirmed by MBI.

