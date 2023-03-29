Details are still sketchy concerning a shooting incident in the Town of Sherman about 4:30 this morning.

Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said his officers responded but the incident is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and they will be issuing information.

Unconfirmed is that a man was creating a disturbance and firing a weapon at the Beasley Apartments on East Witt Street and Sherman officers called for assistance from neighboring counties.

Lee and Pontotoc County officers also responded.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you