OXFORD - Water Valley's quick strike air attack was clicking in the early stages of the game as the Blue Devils opened with 20 first period points to defeat New Albany 27-20 at the Oxford jamboree on Saturday night.
Jacob Truss hit TD passes of 56 yards to Martavius Rockett, 68 yards to Khalil Houston and 41 yards to Marion Morgan to spot the Devils to a 20-0 advantage.
Six second into the second quarter, Water Valley added their final score, a 19-yard touch from Truss to Morgan for a 27-0 advantage.
New Albany was able to strike back immediately as quarterback Charlie Lott found Cameron Knox for a 67-yard score and Caleb McDonald's kick made it 27-7 with 10:07 left.
The Bulldogs scored their second touchdown on a Lott to Mason Simmons pass of 13 yards with 4:31 remaining. The score was set up by CJ Hill's 30-yard run. The kick failed and New Albany trailed 27-13.
New Albany needed only three plays to score their final touchdown as Lott tossed his third TD pass of the evening, hitting Isaiah Cohran for a 51-yard catch and run to pull the Bulldogs to within 27-20 with 14.5 second remaining to end the scoring for the night.
Lott finished the night unofficially 10 of 19 passing for 198 and three touchdowns.
New Albany only had two possessions in which they failed to move into Water Valley territory as the Bulldogs started new players at the quarterback and running back positions against a touch opponent who was the 2018 Class 3A Football champion that returned their top two skill players, in quarterback Truss and Rockett at receiver.