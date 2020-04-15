East Union Honor Roll
3rd Nine Weeks
Special Honor Roll
Katie Jewel Coker, Emari Ane Flemings, Allie Rae Grisham, Jaizlynn Zaniyah Sharniece Johnson, Emsley Blake Mccombs, Taylor Jayde Neathery and Kyla Maria Porch
4th Grade
Jobe Alan Basden, Danielle Lynn Braswell, Brayden Lee Briggs, Addalyn Arabella Eaton, Bella Caitlyn Rakestraw and Thomas Maddox Treadaway
5th Grade
Zane Lee Baker, Lucy Ellen Cochran, Jackson Wyatt Hogue, Daelyn Jade Holloway, Wyatt Trace Humphreys, Reagan Annise Johnson, Ainsley Reese Porch, Madison Reese Robbins, Preston Jay Sloan, William Shane Swanson, Rose Marie Webb and Isabelle Leigh Williams
6th Grade
Josie Mae Bell
7th Grade
Tristan Cole Baldwyn, Leighann Faith Briggs, Olivia Kathryn Butler, Skylin Reyn Gause, Drake Nathaniel Morris and James Hudson White
8th Grade
Wesley Allen Hicks, Jefferson Seth Johnson, Gabriel Ryan Rakestraw and Ava Rose Smith
9th Grade
Emma Catherine Akins, Emma Rae Boatner, Lindsey Ross Cochran, Olivia Ann Elder, Charles Riley Gentry, Elizabeth Marie Hardin, Caleb Alan Johnson, Daisy Diane Johnson, Everett Kent Johnson, Taylor Jade Oliver, Levi James Pannell, Braden Elisha Pierce, Daniela Romero, Juan Pablo Romero, Connor Andrew Timms and Luke Austin Wood
10th Grade
Danielle Nicole Ashley, Thad Russell Bell, Joshua Hughes Duley, Rachel Leigh Gentry, Mary Grace Herod, Brooklyn Renea Hunt, Levi Christian Johnson, John Bailey Meinz, Jorja Jewel Roberson and Caroline May-Lin Wilkinson
11th Grade
Annalise Morgan Bailey, John Christopher Basil, Emily Madison Coggin, Karley Nichole Conwill, Zachary Taylor Davis, Anna Lauren Dunaway, Alexis Sierra Floyd, Micah Zane Fulgham, Gavin Luke Hall, Bradley Wayne Hampton, Kirsten Michelle Hitt, Cade Riley Howell, Jeffrey Noah Johnson, Luke Caleb Laird, Carter Lee Phillips, Jeremy Wayne Rakestraw and Callie Beatrice Smith
12th Grade
Kaitlin Elizabeth Boatner, John Christopher Briggs, Jamerica Briunna Chaney, Robin Cade Crane, Brooklynn Mackenzie Goad, Kolby Dean Gray, Gracie Nicole Hill, Elijah Franklin Hodges, Taylor Ford McDonald, Anna Elizabeth Mims, Noah Andrew Nieminen, Mary Kate Nobles, Christopher Jake Patterson, Andrew Reid Pilcher, Jessie Carolyn Roberts, Noah Evan Watts, Hannah Grace White and Madison Taylor Yarbrough
Regular Honor Roll
3rd Grade
John Maddox Akins, Emma Kate Belk, Rylan James Bender, Samuel Hayes Bolen, Gracie Mae Cayson, Christopher Dale Coker, Lillien Sky Coltharp, Mylan Avery Dawe, Jazlyn Nicole Deason, Jon Carter Goodwin, Tanner Lee Griffin, Colton James Harpole, Isabella Danielle Helton, Riley Jordan Hogue, Cooper Thomas Hood, Levi Shane Hudson, Wyatt Ray Johnson, Evelyn Martinez, Dreyden Anthony Mcghee, Izabela Mendoza, Liddy James Miller, Austin Lane Pickens, Ramey Jane Roberson, Mark Tallen Taylor, Samuel Reid Thomas, Case Merle Watson and Karlee Renea Whisenant
4th Grade
Keiton Lane Belk, Allie Grace Boykin, Aidan Blayne Bray, Lyla Marie Brock, Landon Cole Carroll, Marley Claire Clayton, Addison Grace Corley, Skylar Andrue Craig, Lucas Cole Duggar, Robert David Dye III, Bella Grace Foster, Zoeey Rose Foster, Colten Elijah Goad, Asher Jase Godin, Bentley Curtis Greenhill, Addison Brooke Howard, Dakota Jamison, Cooper James Lavanway, Gabriel Reese Ligon, Quinton Elliott Mink, Callie Dagen Nix, Maci Jade Taylor, Braden Scott Treadaway, Asher Brayden Wages, Cayson Joshua Westmoreland, Kayden Danielle White, Grayson Shane Whitfield, Isabella Marie Willard, Samuel Foster Williams and James David Young
5th Grade
Halle Jo Blythe, Lilly Beth Bruce, Kenley Brooke Conwill, Alyson Rayne Davies, Jacie Carolyne Dunaway, Lillianna Raine Dunnam, William Cass Felks III, Canaan Reece Johnson, Haden Evan Kidd, Addison Grace Mask, Jayden Kenley Miller, Alyssa Rose Neathery, Chloe Resha Pannell, Bailie Ann Rager, Summer Gail Scott, Keegan Laura-Sue Sides, Elizabeth Grace Sparks and Lilly Mae Watson
6th Grade
Ethan James Adams, Caleb James Coker, Micah R Dancy, Avery Claire Easterling, Luke Thomas Elder, Ada Jean Gentry, Dakota Layne Gentry, Kylee Faith Hatcher, Carmyn Hill, Zachary Aidan Johnson, Colt Allen Lavanway, Mason Brady Maddox-Verrell, Drew Alivia Mink, Olivia Lynn Pannell, Austyn Raye Patterson, Callyn Hensley Richardson, Roxie Jo Roberson, Emma Faye Sawyer, Emma Nicole Sheffield, Caroline Reese Sherwood, Elisa Mckenzie Vardaman, Sierra Drew White and Kwaume’ Le’Angeles Re-Sharrd Woods
7th Grade
Emma Kate Belue, Ella Rae Boykin, Julia Sunshine Fulgham, Lillie Ann Grace Hampton, Lily Madison Hart, Lucy Kyndall Haynes, Bethany Renae Hazel, Charlie Dossie Hazel, Jessica Nelson Henderson, Emily Vance Herod, Charles Drew Hollimon, Ella Kate Johnson, Katelynn Elizabeth Jones, Joanna Martinez-Romero, Jaxon Brady Mims, Mason Taylor Nanney, Samantha Paige Neathery, Madison Caroline Porter, Sarah Jade Swanson, Douglas Hagen White, Eliza Morgan Whitenton and Zachary Tyler Yarbrough and Julie Grace Young
8th Grade
Garrett Matthew Adams, Briar Cole Carr, Addison Grace Clayton, Brianna Grace Courtney, Jessica Marie Dancy, Peyton Matthew Foster, Hayden Andrew Frazier, Chloe Ann Greenhill, Aryanna Macara Hattix, Jennifer Marley Helms, Dakota Lea Hines, Briley Clare Lesley, Chance Grayson McLellen, Abbygail Kate Miller, Andrew Lee Payne, Jessica Leigh Ragsdale, Lauren Isabella Roberts, Katie Brynn Sherwood, Clara Beth Short, Jadon Michael Snyder, Addison Rileigh Squires, Avelee Faith Stephenson, Camren Reed, Camren Wages and Jason Riley Williams
9th Grade
Edie Nicole Beaty, Ethan Edward Bruce, Laura Nicole Cobb, John Morgan Evins, Brandon Luke Foster, Brandon Kole Goolsby, Keith Allan Goolsby, Alexandria Danielle Gregory, Savannah Quae Hall, Mia Ainsley Hutcheson, Leah Nicole Jeter, Abby Kate Patterson, Anna Elizabeth Ray, Kinslee Nicole Richey, Sydney Grace Sanford and Emma Kayley Kathryn Wages
10th Grade
Alice Paige Akins, Alyse Nicole Backlin, Rudy Thomas Baldwyn, Caleb Dean Bishop, Conner Riley Bishop, Eli Reed Erwin, Carissa Rena Fuller, Cierra Isabelle Goad, Zoe Lynn Grant, Skyler Steven Hunt, Taylor Lillian-meryl Hunt, Audrey Paige Morgan, Austin Cole Nichols, Annie-Laurie Abigail Nieminen, Kadin Michael Owens, Joshua Logan Pickens, David Collin Stephens, John Tyler Walton, Kaitlyn Dyan Watson, Walker Logan West, Harleigh Bree Wheelington and Peyton Mckenna Wildman
11th Grade
Logan Walker Akins, Greyson Dewey Blair, Tiffany Michelle Compton, Tristan Marley Dye, Cayley Elaine Johnson, Bradley Jeremiah McBrayer, Timothy Kaleb Pannell, Colton Drew Plunk, Kylie Michelle Rackley, Rachel Hayley Rich, Autumn Montana Rowan, Brayden Alistair Stephenson, Mason Kade Timmons and Peyton Skipworth Wages
12th Grade
Majestic Lashawn Ball, Dustin Michael Clark, Bryanne Grace Dill, Kagan Neal Garrison, Katie Lynn Gentry, Aaron Lee Hall, Joshua Lee Henderson, DeJuan Deonta Hubbard, Micheal Lloyd Jones, Sylvia Maeson Mcvey, Chandler Lane Moody, Macy Lane Moorehead, Baylee Katrina Pannell and Isaiah Nolan Sheffield