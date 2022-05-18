Grandparents: John & Kay Guillot, Robert & Sheri Crosier, and Bob & Sharon Duley
Joshua plans to attend the University of Mississippi to major in Biomedical Engineering.
His favorite memory from high school is getting to the north half state playoffs in football his junior year.
Joshua is involved in football, powerlifting, student government, Beta, and is Student Body President.
In his spare time, he likes to work out, go to work, and sleep.
Rachel Gentry – Salutatorian
Parents: Dorenda & Doug Gentry
Sibling: Thomas
Grandparents: Helen & Donald Gentry and Marion & Sue Gillis
Rachel plans to attend Northeast Mississippi College and wants to become a dental hygienist.
Her favorite high school memory is winning the state championship in cross country.
Rachel is involved in volleyball, cross country, track, Beta, Anchor, and is class reporter for her senior class.
When she’s not in school, she likes to work and hang out with friends and family, and is involved in activities at her church, Locust Hill Baptist.
Star Teacher – Amanda Jennings
Husband: Michael
Kids: Hayli, Kaylan, Loagan
Grandkids: Tyler Reece & Georgia Ann
Amanda is an 8th grade ELA teacher and has taught for 11 years. She was a deaf interpreter at East Union for 8 years before that before that. When she’s not teaching, she loves to spend time with her grandkids, read, and listen to true crime podcasts.