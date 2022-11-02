East Union Attendance Center Principal Lee Bruce has announced the honor roll for the second nine-weeks. To be named to the special honor roll, a student must have all A’s. To be named to the regular honor roll, a student must have all A’s and B’s.
Students named to the Special Honor Roll were:
12th grade – Emma Akins, Emma Boatner, Emma Claire Bradley, Ethan Bruce, John Evins, Luke Foster, Alexandria Gregory, Mia Hutcheson, Caleb Johnson, Daisy Johnson, Rett Johnson, Levi Pannell, Braden Pierce, Anna Liz Ray, Juan Romero, Sydney Sanford, Brooklyn Shelton, and Luke Wood.
11th grade – Jessica Dancy, Peyton Foster, Aryanna Hattix, Jennifer Helms, Wesley Hicks, Dakota Hines, Seth Johnson, Briley Lesley, Gabriel Rakestraw, Taylar Roberson, Clara Short, Ava Smith, Addison Squires, and Avelee Stephenson.
10th grade – Tristan Baldwyn, Ella Boykin, Leighann Briggs, Olivia Butler, Emma Daniels, Skylin Gjuse, Anna Grace Gregory, Lillie Hampton, Lucy Haynes, Sadie Henderson, Jaxon Mims, Samantha Neathery, Clayton Russell, Sarah Swanson, and Hudson White.
9th grade – Avery Easterling, Brady Hood, Drew Mink, and Roxie Roberson.
8th grade – Zane Baker, Halle Jo Blythe, Lilly Bruce, Lucy Cochran, Luke Elder, Wyatt Humphreys, Canaan Johnson, Lily Johnson, Reagan Johnson, Ainsley Porch Madison Robbins, Adison Russell, Rose Webb, and Isabelle Williams.
7th grade – Jobe Basden, Danielle Braswell, Maci James, Dakota Jamison, Bella Rakestraw, John Caleb Rakestraw, Maddox Treadaway, and Asher Wages.
6th grade – Katie Coker, Allie Grisham, Austin Pickens, and Kyla Porch.
5th grade – Adley Briggs, Lily Hollis, Mila Hudson, and Isaiah Rakestraw.
4th grade – Ella Akins, Josie Brock, Everett Dunaway, Lilly Grace Kelly, Tinley Lee, and Jenna Moore.
3rd grade – Brooklyn Hattix
Named to the Regular Honor Roll were:
12th grade – Edie Beaty, Peyton Chism, Laura Cobb, James Compton, Olivia Elder, Charlie Gentry, and Connor Timms.
11th grade – Addison Clayton, Brianna Courtney, Madee Dugger, Hayden Frazier, Chloe Greenhill, Callie Kendrick, Bo May, Kentavion McClarty, Chance McLellen, Abbygail Miller, Andrew Payne, Brodie Pinion, Jessica Ragsdale, Katie Sherwood, Jadon Snyder, Camren Wages, and John Tyler Yant.
10th grade – Bri Ballard, Emma Belue, Jennifer Bullard, Memorie Easterling, Heaven Fellows, Sunshine Fulgham, Andrea Grissom, Landon Harmon, Lily Hart, Bethany Hazel, Emily Herod, Ansley Hicks, Drew Hollimon, Ella Johnson, Joanna Martinez-Romero, Mason Nanney, Emily Patterson, Madison Porter, Tristan Roberson, Jasmine Setzer, Marly Wanner, Hagen White, Eliza Whitenton, and Zachary Yarbrough.
9th grade – Emma Adams, Ethan Adams, Josie Bell, Madi Blake, Jayla Brown, Coltton Chism, Hudson Comstock, Ali Cooper, Joshua Dancy, Ada Gentry, Dakota Gentry, Claire Hill, Payton Jordan, Khloe Kidd, Ethan Lamontagne, Colt Lavanway, Taylor Matthews, Maci McLellen, Dakota Myers, Olivia Pannell, Callyn Richardson, Rhiannon Russell, Peyton Sumrall, Elisa Vardaman, and Heath Wilkinson.
8th grade – Casen Chism, Kenley Conwill, Alyson Davies, Destiney Dillard, Cass Felks, Jackson Hogue, Daelyn Holloway, Chloe James, Evan Kennedy, Mason Maddox-Verrell, Addison Mask, Isabella Ruth, Summer Scott, Keegan Sides, Preston Sloan, Lily Grace Sparks, Savion Spight, Will Swanson, and Lilly Watson.
7th grade – Allie Boykin, Aidan Bray, Brayden Briggs, Lyla Brock, Jennie Campbell, Landon Carroll, Kynleigh Carter, Mary Chism, Marley Clayton, Addison Corley, Colten Goad, Asher Godin, Adelynn Gray, Bentley Greenhill, Cooper Lavanway, Quinton Mink, Callie Nix, Benjamin Patterson, Andrew Rakestraw, Anastasia Swann, Braden Treadaway, Kayden White, and Grayson Whitfield.
6th grade – Maddox Akins, Rylan Bender, Dale Coker, Sullivan Payne Cooper, Jazlyn Deason, Emari Flemings, Griffen Godbold, Colton Harpole, Tanner Harpole, Riley Hogue, Cooper Hood, Jaizlynn Johnson, Rylei Lester, Evelyn Martinez, Karen Martinez-Romero, Emsley McCombs, Liddy Miller, Brooklyn Morris-Williams, Ramey Roberson, Aiden Strange, and Samuel Thomas.
5th grade – Jaxon Adams, Christian Ballard, Landon Bender, Cameron Butler, Tait Caldwell, Ryleigh Kate Charlwood, Tristan Floyd, Luke Foster, Cadence Gattis, Shelbi Goddard, Alice Hall, Jacie Hogue, Caden James, Quentin Knox, Raeme Maddox-Verrell, Evan Patterson, Lincoln Patterson, Adam Rea, and Benjamin Wright.
4th grade – Ryder Ballard, Dezi Basden, Emma Bender, Hayleigh Brown, Jake Coker, Paisleigh Cook, Payden Cook, Koen Dugger, Hunter Dunlap, Eli Hand, Caleb Harper, Tate Harpole, Mali Jo Hogue, Kylin Irwin, Mylan Johnson, Ella LaMontagne, James Lampley, Audry Meraz, Darah Mink, Zoey Newcomb, Kaladin Riplie, Sadie Roberts, Layla Thomas, Jenzie Treadaway, Jaxon Williams, and Jensen Williams.
3rd grade – Mason Bone, Winston Burks, Benjamin Carlisle, Webb Coker, Evelyn Crowe, Avalee Crowell, Paizley Dixon, Susan Dunaway, Leland Dunlap, Jayleigh Farr, Jaylen Flowers, Nick Gilmore, Elijah Hawkins, Zoe Hazel, Dali Kathryn Hogue, Hadley Holloway, Swayze Hood, Landon Hughes, Koltyn James, Mylee Jones, Ila Renn Jumper, Mckinley Lampley, Faiden McCoy, Delta Kate McCullough, Mason Mears, Journi Mosley, Maddie Palmer, William Henry Robertson, Levi Starks, Carson Thomas, Ella Tracey, Jasper Wanner, Neely Watson, Memori Webb, Colton White, and Noah Williams.
