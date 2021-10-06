East Union Attendance Center school page Oct 6, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 14 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save lynn.west@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 70° Cloudy Oxford, MS (38655) Today Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Some clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Updated: October 6, 2021 @ 11:09 am Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany School menus for Oct. 11-15 1 hr ago New Albany Seasonal flu vaccinations now available at all county health departments 1 hr ago New Albany Presley highlights $50 broadband monthly discount 1 hr ago New Albany COVID-19 booster shots now available at county health departments 1 hr ago New Albany The Playhouse 1 hr ago New Albany Virtual career expo Imagine the Possibilities under way 1 hr ago Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists