East Union Attendance Center Principal Lee Bruce has announced the honor roll for the second nine-weeks. To be named to the special honor roll, a student must have all A’s. To be named to the regular honor roll, a student must have all A’s and B’s.
Students named to the Special Honor Roll were:
12th grade – Emma Akins, Emma Boatner, Emma Claire Bradley, Ethan Bruce, John Evins, Mia Hutcheson, Caleb Johnson, Daisy Johnson, Rett Johnson, Levi Pannell, Braden Pierce, Anna Liz Ray, Jude Treadaway, and Luke Wood.
11th grade – Jessica Dancy, Madee Dugger, Peyton Foster, Hayden Frazier, Aryanna Hattix, Sadie Henderson, Dakota Hines, Seth Johnson, Callie Kendrick, Briley Lesley, Gabe Rakestraw, Katie Sherwood, Clara Short, Ava Smith, Avelee Stephenson, Camren Wages, Riley Williams, and John Tyler Yant.
10th grade – Tristan Baldwyn, Leighann Briggs, Olivia Butler, Emma Daniels, Jon David Foster, Sunshine Fulgham, Skylin Gause, Anna Grace Gregory, Andrea Grissom, Lillie Hampton, Landon Harmon, Lucy Haynes, Joanna Martinez-Romero, Jaxon Mims, Samantha Neathery, Clayton Russell, Jasmine Setzer, Sarah Swanson, Marly Wanner, Hudson White, and Zachary Yarbrough.
9th grade – Coltton Chism, Hudson Comstock, Avery Easterling, Ethan Erwin, Dakota Gentry, Payton Jordan, Callyn Richardson, Roxie Roberson, Rhiannon Russell, Elisa Vardaman, and Heath Wilkinson.
8th grade – Zane Baker, Halle Jo Blythe, Lilly Bruce, Lucy Cochran, Luke Elder, Jackson Hogue, Daelyn Holloway, Wyatt Humphreys, Canaan Johnson, Lily Johnson, Raegan Johnson, Mason Maddox-Verrell, Adison Russell, Rose Webb, and Isabelle Williams.
7th grade – Danielle Braswell, Bella Rakestraw, Caleb Rakestraw, and Maddox Treadaway.
6th grade – Kyla Porch.
5th grade – Adley Briggs, Ryleigh Kate Charlwood, Lily Grace Hollis, and Isaiah Rakestraw.
4th grade – Ella Akins, Josie Brock, Jake Coker, Lilly Kelly, Ella LaMontagne, James Lampley, Tinley Lee, Darah Mink, and Jenna Moore.
3rd grade – Evelyn Crowe, Jayleigh Farr, Brooklyn Hattix, Hadley Holloway, Mylee Jones, Faiden McCoy, Carson Thomas, Jasper Wanner, and Neely Watson.
Named to the Regular Honor Roll were:
12th grade – Jaelyn Adams, Edie Beaty, Laura Cobb, Ross Cochran, Olivia Elder, Luke Foster, Charlie Gentry, Alexandria Gregory, Sydney Sanford, and Connor Timms.
11th grade – Briar Carr, Addison Clayton, Brianna Courtney, Chloe Greenhill, Marley Helms, Wesley Hicks, Bo May, Kentavion McClarty, Chance McLellen, Jessica Ragsdale, Amery Roberson, Taylar Roberson, Ayden Roberts, Mackenzie Snider, Jadon Snyder, and Addison Squires.
10th grade – Bri Ballard, Ella Boykin, Jennifer Bullard, Aiden Campbell, Emily Clayton, Memorie Easterling, Heaven Fellows, Lily Hart, Bethany Hazel, Jason Henderson, Jessica Henderson, Emily Herod, Drew Hollimon, Braxton James, Hayden Jarvis, Arianna Kotris, Mason Nanney, Emily Patterson, Tristan Roberson, Aaliyah Ruelas, Cameron Stafford, Hagen White, and Eliza Whitenton.
9th grade – Emma Adams, Ethan Adams, Josie Bell, Caleb Coker, Joshua Dancy, Keagan Fowler, Laken Garcia, Ada Gentry, Kevin Gonzales, Alyssa Gordon, Brady Hood, Chase Johnson, Ethan LaMontagne, Colt Lavanway, Taylor Matthews, Maci McLellen, Drew Mink, Dakota Myers, and Olivia Pannell.
8th grade – Alyson Davies, Cass Felks, Layken Hamblin, Chloe James, Evan Kennedy, Ainsley Porch, Madison Robbins, Summer Scott, Keegan Sides, Preston Sloan, Lily Grace Sparks, Savion Spight, William Swanson, and Kade Treadaway.
7th grade – Jobe Basden, Keiton Belk, Allie Boykin, Brayden Briggs, Lyla Brock, Jennie Campbell, Kynleigh Carter, Mary Chism, Marley Clayton, Bella Foster, Asher Godin, Adelynn Gray, Bentley Greenhill, Maci James, Dakota Jamison, Cooper Lavanway, Benjamin Patterson, Anastasia Swann, Asher Wages, Kayden White, and Grayson Whitfield.
6th grade – Ethan Argo, Emma Belk, Rylan Bender, Kiersten Campbell, Christopher Dale Coker, Sullivan Cooper, Mylan Dawe, Jazlyn Deason, Emari Flemings, Griffen Godbold, Allie Rae Grisham, Jaizlynn Johnson, Wyatt Johnson, Cali Jones, Rylei Lester, Evelyn Martinez, Emsley McCombs, Izabela Mendoza, Austin Pickens, Ramey Roberson, Aiden Strange, and Samuel Thomas.
5th grade – Jaxon Adams, Christian Ballard, Landon Bender, Cameron Aiden Butler, Tait Caldwell, Claudia Chism, Tristan Floyd, Luke Foster, Jacie Hogue, Mila Hudson, Caden James, Quentin Knox, Raeme Maddox-Verrell, Lincoln Patterson, Adam Rea, and Benjamin Wright.
4th grade – Ryder Ballard, Dezi Basden, Kinsley Bramlett, Natalie Busbin, Paisleigh Cook, Hayden Cook, Koen Dugger, Everett Dunaway, Hunter Kaden Dunlap, Alyster Hall, Tate Harpole, Milan Johnson, Eden McGloflin, Audry Meraz, Kaladin Riplie, Sadie Roberts, Layla Thomas, and Jenzie Treadaway.
3rd grade – Mason Bone, Winston Burks, Benjamin Reece Carlisle, Webb Coker, Avlade Crowell, Paizley Dixon, Susan Dunaway, Leland Garrett Dunlap, Jaylen Flowers, Nick Gilmore, Elijah Hawkins, Dali Kathryn Hogue, Koltyn James, Ila Renn Jumper, McKinley Lampley, Lillian Lefford, Delta Kate McCullough, Andrew Curtis Meraz-Early, Journi Mosley, Adriana Mullins, Maddie Palmer, William Henry Robertson, Levi Starks, Ellasyn Tracey, Colton Gage White, and Noah Taylor Williams.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.