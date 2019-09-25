By Gene Phelps
Special to the Gazette
ELLISTOWN – Tuesday’s Class 1, Division 2 win against Holly Springs was all about gaining experience for East Union’s first-year volleyball program.
East Union’s junior varsity players got to play the entire third set of the team’s 3-1 (25-15, 25-10, 20-25, 25-14) victory.
“It was good for some of these girls, girls we’re going to have to count on the next couple of years, to get to experience some varsity play,” Lady Urchins coach Josh Blythe said.
East Union improved to 8-9 overall and to 2-3 in the division.
Harleigh Wheelington’s five service aces in the first set led to East Union’s 10-point win. She led the team with nine aces. Hannah White had two kills and Peyton Wildman one kill in the first set.
Wheelington opened the second set with four consecutive aces. Kills from Wildman, Carrie Wilkinson and Mia Hutcheson helped the Urchins take a 15-point win.
Blythe went to his JV lineup in the third set, five-point loss. Olivia Elder had two aces and a kill and Sydney Sanford an ace for the Urchins. Sanford is in the varsity rotation as a server.
White’s team-high fourth kill opened the fourth set for East Union. Abby Patterson had two aces, Hutcheson two and Wilkinson on for the Urchins. For the match, Patterson totaled five aces.
“In the first set we didn’t pass very well or run the offense,” Blythe said. “I challenged them. In the second and fourth set they really attacked the net and tried to get it to our hitters.
“I was proud to see that. There are some things we need to work. We try to get better every night. Any time you can win it’s a good night.”