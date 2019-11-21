East Union took the top three categories and added several other spots in the Division 1-2A All-Division team that was announced this week.
Urchin running back Colton Plunk was named division most valuable player. Plunk rushed for 1,550 yards on 145 carries for a 10.7 yards per carry average in 2019. He had 20 rushing touchdowns with a long of 91 yards.
Plunk also had 22 receptions for 555 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 25.2 yards per catch with a long of 80 yards. He finished the year with 2,123 all-purpose yards and averaged 177 total yards per game. Plunk is a junior.
Ty Walton, East Union sophomore quarterback was named division co-offensive player of the year. He completed 151 of 279 passes for 2,800 yards and 38 touchdowns. Walton averaged 233 yards passing per game and had a quarterback rating of 107.7. He also rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
The third Urchin to earn player of the year was Hayden Roberts as he was recognized as division defensive player of the year. He completed the 2019 year with six interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Roberts had 34 total tackles for the season and two tackles for loss. Roberts is a sophomore.
Other Urchins that were named Super 24 All-Division on offense included DeJuan Hubbard at wide receiver (49 receptions for 1,017 yards and 16 TD), Josh Duley (tackle), Eli Hodges (guard) and Edgar Zapata at kicker (33 points).
Defensive Super 24 All-Division players for East Union were defensive end Nick Lamontagne (52 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks), middle linebacker Micah Ellis (86 total tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 3 sacks), outside linebacker Micah Fulgham (47 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks) and cornerback Conner Bishop (30 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack).
First team all-division players on offense were Jackson Hill (center), Parker Rogers (guard), Eli Pannell (tackle) and Collin Stephens at specialist. Defensive all-division first teamers were Sam Murry (nose guard), Kolby Gray (defensive tackle) and Zach Rhodes (linebacker)