The Lady Aggies of Kossuth won the Class I Bowling title 3-1 in the Baker Roll-Off over East Union, which pits the top two teams in preliminary round.
Kossuth won the first two games against East Union, 193-135 and 145-109. After dropping Game 3, 181-136, Kossuth closed out the match with a 140-122 victory in the final game.
Baker Roll-Off has five bowlers alternating frames.
Kossuth’s girls were first with 2,496 (166 average), followed by East Union at 2,102.
East Union coach Chadwick Forster was proud of his team.
“They were awesome today,” Forster said. “They fought all the way. When the girls were down two nothing in the Baker I told them that we wanted them (Kossuth) to beat us, not give it away.”
The Lady Urchins responded with a victory in the third game, before some splits resulted in a loss in the final game.
“We just had a couple of bad breaks on good shots,” Forster said. That included a 7-10 split in the 10th frame. It was a good shot.”
Roll-off bowlers for East Union’s girls were Madison Yarbrough, Taylor Hunt, Brooklyn Hunt, Brandy Moneyham, Sarah Butts and Jessica Henderson.
East Union’s girls have never won a state title. They also lost the roll-off two years ago to Tupelo Christian.
Other area girls teams were Mantachie in third (2,042), Alcorn Central fourth (2,003), West Union fifth (1,945) and Myrtle sixth (1,863).
Other Northeast Mississippi boys teams in the preliminary competition at Jackson’s Metro 24 Bowling Center were Mantachie at third (2,651), East Union fourth (2,521), Alcorn Central fifth (2,472), Tremont seventh (2,267) and Myrtle eighth (2,074).