The Mississippi High School Activities Association has rescheduled the 2A, 4A and 6A cross country championships that were set for Saturday and moved them to Wednesday, November 6. The events needed to be moved due to the excessive rains that fell on the course at Choctaw Trails in Clinton earlier in the week.
East Union cross country coach Nathan McLellen was supportive of the decision even though it backed up his team's meet by four days.
"I think the MHSAA made the right decision, we need the state championship the best experience of the year for runners and families as well, especially for seniors," McLellen said. "We are having to adjust our training. I called a few other coaches to get advice about what to do.
"Dedicated runners will be ready to run no matter when we run. The only runners I think it could hurt are the ones that play basketball."
East Union will hit the course now on Wednesday at 3:00 for the 2A girls race with 2A boys to follow at 3:40. The 2A awards ceremony will be held at 4:15.
New Albany was also affected by the change and the Bulldogs will compete before the Urchins.
New Albany girls will run at 1:00 on Wednesday while the boys will hit the trails at 1:40 in the 4A event. The 4A awards ceremony is set for 2:15.
Three other Union County teams will run as originally planned on Monday, November 4. Myrtle, Ingomar and West Union will compete with no changes in scheduling at the time of this writing.
The three Gazette area teams will compete in the 1A championships and the girls will race at 3:00 on Monday with the boys event coming up at 3:40. Awards presentation for 1A will be at 4:15.