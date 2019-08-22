East Union traveled to Pine Grove on Tuesday to face the Lady Panthers in volleyball and the Lady Urchins dropped a 3-1 decision. Scores from the sets were 25-19, 19-25, 25-17, 25-18. Photos by Dillon Barnes of the Southern Sentinel. 

dennis.clayton@journalinc.com

Twitter@denclayton

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus