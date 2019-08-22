East Union traveled to Pine Grove on Tuesday to face the Lady Panthers in volleyball and the Lady Urchins dropped a 3-1 decision. Scores from the sets were 25-19, 19-25, 25-17, 25-18. Photos by Dillon Barnes of the Southern Sentinel.
East Union photos from 3-1 loss to Pine Grove
- By Dillon Barnes Sports Writer
