The Lady Urchins of East Union went on the road Thursday still in search of their historic first-ever volleyball. The Lady Urchins recorded that win over Potts Camp by a 3-2 final with scores of 25-23, 18-25, 18-25, 25-12 and 15-11.
"This was a big win for our kids," East Union coach Josh Blythe said. "Potts Camp has had a team for several years, but our kids have worked hard in a year where the losses have piled up.
"I told them the other day after a few disappointing losses in a row that we have to learn to play without a rearview mirror. Simply meaning we gotta forget about the bad and the good. Just because we played good a few times doesn't mean you can quit working. Each contest presents a challenge and a chance to be 1-0 at the end of the night."
East Union started out on the right track on Thursday as they won the opening set, but Potts Camp came back to win back-to-back decisions in the second and third sets by identical 25-18 scores.
The Lady Urchins rebounded with a strong fourth set, winning convincingly by a 25-12 margin and thus setting up the deciding fifth set.
East Union was able to overcome their previous division frustrations and take the set 15-11 and win the match 3-2.
"Hannah White was absolutely incredible, 20-plus kills," Blythe said. "But we know those kills aren't possible without good passing and setting. Those three things were much better tonight.
"Our bench was what I thought to be the real MVP of the game. The energy they brought the entire match was what kept our team fighting. That energy spilled over to our fans and pretty soon it felt like a home match."
East Union has seen the high and lows of volleyball in their inaugural season of the sport, but the Lady Urchins have stayed the course and kept working.
"Starting a program definitely goes through growing pains and we've had our share, both as players and coaches," Blythe said.
East Union is now 6-10 overall and 1-4 in Class I Division 2 volleyball.