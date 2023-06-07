EAST UNION — “We help other people, but this time we needed help ourselves, and we sure got it.”
That’s the way East Union Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tim Hatcher summed up the situation after strong winds came out of the west and blew several trees and heavy brush onto the roof of Fire Station 1 located at 1599 Hwy. 9S on Tuesday, May 16, around 6:30 p.m.
One of the pine tree limbs punched a six-ft. hole in the southwest side of the roof of the one-floor metal building, which was erected about 25 years ago.
There were no injuries or damages to equipment within the building, but it was a close thing: “A limb missed a tanker truck by about four inches, but that was as good as missing it by four feet,” Chief Hatcher said this week.
“It was a mess, but we’re just glad no one was hurt, either from the trees falling on the station, or in the process of cleaning all the mess up,” he said.
There haven’t been any fire calls since the roof was damaged, but the damage wouldn’t stop the department from responding, since the bay door opens to the east, and the damages were on the west side, he said.
Soon after the damage, quite a few department members and other members of the community showed up, some with their own equipment, and began the process of getting the limbs and brush off the station.
“Our District 4 Supervisor Randy Owen as well at the 4th District Road Maintenance Crew came out to help with the clean-up. These men played a vital role in debris removal for us as well.
“Construction and insurance folks have been out, met with us, pictures made, estimates taken, and now it’s just a process of reducing it to a list of repairs and prices.
“I want to thank everyone who showed up to help us and helped us with repairs and estimates and any other way.
Hopefully, we’ll have some final answers in the near future about cost of repairs, when they can begin, and be completed,” Chief Hatcher said Thursday, May 25.
The East Union Volunteer Fire Department has two stations, and protects an area of about 34 square miles with a population of about 1,500 people. It also provides protection for East Union School, the largest of four county schools. The other fire station is located on CR 194 in the Fairfield community.
The department runs an engine and tanker out of each station, along with a brush truck from Station 1.
In addition to responding to fires, East Union Volunteer Fire Department Station 2 also responds to medical emergencies, motor vehicle accidents, rescue calls, and incidents involving hazardous materials, the chief said.
