East Union defended their home court for a second consecutive win as the Lady Urchins prevailed over Pine Grove 3-2 on Thursday. East Union defeated Ingomar on Tuesday in a non-division contest.
East Union had to rally from a the wrong end of a 2-1 score, but the Lady Urchins were up to the task and mounted the comeback win. Set scores for the night were 25-21, 14-25, 21-25, 25-15, 15-11.
"Emma Akins, Olivia Elder, Sydney Sanford and Hope Robbins really stepped up big tonight in big spots," East Union coach Josh Blythe said. "The other kids just did what they had been doing."
Unofficial leaders statistically for the Lady Urchins were Hannah White and Maggie McVey with 7 kills while Peyton Wildman added 6. McVey and Robbins were leaders in blocks as both recored three for the match.
Mia Hutcheson had 23 digs and Emma Boatner chipped in 18 on the night. Hutcheson also had two service aces to pace the Lady Urchins. Setter Akins was busy as the team leader in assists with 28.
East Union will host West Union on Tuesday then travel to Pine Grove for a rematch on Thursday which will be the first division game in school history. The Lady Urchins play in Class I Region 2 in volleyball along with county rival Ingomar.