Noah Watts, East Union’s 2019-2020 STAR student, chose Holly Bailey as STAR teacher of the year.
Bailey, who has taught at East Union for six years of her 28-year teaching career so far, teaches Biology, and has taught marine science and zoology as well.
Bailey attended East Union Attendance Center from the first grade through the 10th grade and then transferred to Tupelo High School for her 11th and 12th grade years. After high school, she attended and graduated from the University of Mississippi with bachelors degrees in science, life science and general science. She is also National Board Certified and recertified. She taught at Tupelo Middle School before taking a position at East Union.
Bailey has three children, Michael Bailey and his wife Sarah, Kaitlyn Golding and her husband Anthony and Analyse Bailey. She’s also the daughter of Sherry Moore, who taught science at East Union for many years.
Bailey said that she began her collegiate career seeking a degree in pre-pharmacy, but changed once she realized she wanted to teach.
“I liked science, I grew up around it, doing science experiments,” Bailey said. “But I just remember growing up through school thinking ‘I wish I could teach this; I would do it a different way.’ When I got into college, I just decided to do it. In school, I always liked teachers who talked to us like we were humans.”
Bailey said he has found success in using a lot of hands on activities and a variety of activities as well.
“I try to make it interesting,” Bailey said. “I like to change up activities. We have an hour and a half [of class time] and we may do four different things, at least. I like to give them the same information six to seven different ways. That way you can hit all of the different learning styles.”
Bailey said she has known Watts for many years and was proud to be his choice for STAR teacher.
“Noah has been on several competition teams (since he was in junior high, actually) that I have sponsored,” she said. “He was captain of the East Union Ocean Bowl Team and competed many times on the state level and the national level with the East Union Bridge Building Club. He is a very intelligent young man and super strong Christian and he uses his talents for God. I was so honored that he chose me for STAR teacher.”
She said Watts stuck his head in her classroom one day and told her he was chosen for STAR student.
“He said ‘and I picked you for STAR teacher’,” Bailey said. “I'm really going to miss him at East, but I can't wait to see what God has planned for him.”