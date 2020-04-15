Easter crosses are usually found each year in front of area churches, but with the coronavirus halting the gathering in Union County church buildings, local church members placed crosses in their front yards. Dennis shot these photos the Wednesday after Easter. Huge thanks to my dear brother in Christ, Pastor Mark Mathis for suggesting that we ought to check out all these crosses and how many residents in our county celebrated Easter with those that passed by their homes by their displays. I dodged oncoming cars plus cars from behind and I'm sure some of these people wondered who that guy was in the gray SUV was that stopped in front of your house. It was me, Dennis Clayton and I personally want to thank you for sharing the Joy of Easter with all of us. There is one photo from a church and I will let you see if you can find it. Feel free to identify your cross in the slide show if you like. If you have a photo of your cross and would like for it to appear with this photo presentation, please email it to Dennis Clayton at dclayton58@gmail.com or text it to 662-316-0239. I will be glad to add it to our Easter cross collection.
Easter Crosses
Tags
Dennis Clayton
