Several groups and floats includiing the Easter Bunny himself participated in an Easter parade Saturday that moved from West Bankhead Street to the courthouse.

What followed the parade was the opportunity for children to gather some of the thousands of plastic eggs with prizes and other goodies inside.

The egg hunt was sponsored by the Union County Library and the parade was a New Albany Main Street and Community Development event.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

