Once again I will try to write a few lines. I don't remember how I started writing for the Gazette. Maybe it was sometime in the 1970s.
Miss Melissa Grant had been writing for years and she did a good job. At that time, there were no cell phones and not many public phones, so she went from house to house gathering news.
Anyway, when Miss Melissa died, I began writing and did so for a long time until I took a public job. There were some issues with the paper, like not reporting church news and other things, so I quit writing. A few years later, Johnnie Bell took it up and, instead of the Keownville New, it became the Eastern Lights.
Well Johnnie died shortly after and I took it up again. But now my writing days are coming to an end. I have enjoyed doing this, but sometimes it is very hectic. I love all of you readers and hope its been a blessing to all of you. Maybe sometimes there was a laugh or two.
A belated birthday to Annie R. White and Willard Harmon on April 1. I hope both of you had a pleasant day.
Peggy Bell is still at the Hospice House in Tupelo and is not any better, or, as far as I know, any worse.
Jesus loves me this I know, for the Bible tells me so.
May God bless and keep you. If you don't know the Lord, the Bible is all about Him. "Just read it."