This is Wednesday, Feb. 19. It has been a very nice spring day. But there is rain and cold weather forecast for tonight and the days ahead.
Those Jonquils have got their little yellow blooms shining.
The Pleasant Hill Senior Adults will meet Feb. 27 at the Family Life Center. Bro. Keith and Mrs. Lisa Bolen will be the special guests. Potluck lunch will be served at noon.
Peggy Bell is still at Baptist East in Memphis, Tenn. It seems the doctors are having a problem finding her problem. However, they are making progress because she is better. I hope she will be home by the time you read this news. I for one surely miss her.
A neighbor, Yvonne Shelton Gresham passed away Tuesday. Her husband died in a very bad wreck. She leaves a daughter, Marylin and a granddaughter.
I heard this Thursday that Bro. Charlie Ransier has had a couple of surgeries. The news was that he was doing well. I sure hope this gets him on the mend soon.
Remember my granddaughters Paula McCullough and Robbie Frazier, Bro. Ransier, Peggy Bell and Charles Harrison.
Sympathy goes to the family of Barbara Childers Davis of Tippah County. Her husband is Bro. Lindal Davis, who was pastor at Academy Baptist Church. Barbara was buried at Weirs Chapel Cemetery, Sunday, Feb. 16.
Happy birthday to Bro. Ransier, whose birthday is Feb. 21. May God bless you today and always.
"There is an unseen hand to me that guides me through ways I cannot see. But some sweet day I'll reach that land still guided by the unseen hand."
Hattie Hall is in Baptist Hospital Union County with health issues and now has a fractured arm. Please pray for Hattie and her family.
Twanda Little spent several days last week at Baptist Hospital Southaven. She is improving at home.