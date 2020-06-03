I forgot a few things last week, so here is one of them: Elizabeth Jennings spent last Saturday with her mother Annie E. White at North Haven. They had a good time talking to Stephen's family in California and Pam White in Georgia on the day before Mother's Day.
Rickey and Anne and David spent Mother's Day with three of my grandchildren: Paula McCullough, Robbie Frazier and Jamie Easley and one great-granddaughter, Lauren Frazier. Lauren is a senior at New Albany High School 2020.
Twanda Little had outpatient surgery at North Mississippi Medical Center last Friday. She is home and recuperating nicely. She is rejoicing and says she feels better than she has in months.
Annie Lois Pannell had some tests on May 20 and had an MRI on May 26. Maybe next week I can say she's okay. Another one for your prayer list. After I went to bed last night, I was thinking of all the changes that have gone by. Mr. Willie Hodges had a T-Model Ford I suppose in the mid to late 1930's. It was a sight to behold. My brother Edward and I got to ride home from church in that thing. Edward liked it, but I wished I was already home. Girls did not drive. I suppose daddies believed they were not safe drivers. So they had to wait until they were 21. It didn't make any difference anyway. There were not many cars around until after World War II. Now there is one for every member of the household and maybe a spare.
Congratulations to all 2020 graduating seniors. Welcome to the real world. Those I know are a great granddaughter, Lauren Frazier, a great-nephew, Baker Smith and a neighbor, Wendy Thomas.
Jerry Harmon died on May 25. Also, Eula Mae Yarbrough passed away on the same day.
Some more New Albany High School seniors are Haley Holston and Hannah Harrison. There were 128 in the parade on May 22 to pick up their caps and gowns. Graduation is set for July 31.
Well that dreadful virus is still with us. Sure wish a good breeze would blow it out to sea. This nation has been so blessed for a long time and we have taken everything for granted. Then when something like this comes along, we panic and it is good sometimes to just count our blessings. We need to stay home, stay well and remember to love God first, others second and self last.
"Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of sinners ungodly nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. For his delight is in the law of the Lord and in his law doth he meditate day and night." Psalm 1:1 and 2
See you next week. God bless all of you and stay well.