A very pleasant, rainy Monday morning to all.
March has come in with rain. Maybe it won't rain for 23 days like last March. It takes rain for gardens and crops to grow, however. Let's just praise the Lord in good times and bad times.
The area senior adult rally will be March 23 at First Baptist Church in New Albany. Bro. Jim Futral will be the special guest and speaker. All senior citizens are welcome.
Peggy Bell is feeling better. The children, Richard and Deborah and Kay and Johnny Rakestraw, are taking good care of her.
Word has come through the phone line that Brad Alred, son of Nadine Hill Alred, died this Wednesday afternoon at Oxford Baptist Hospital. He was a wonderful Christian from our community and faithful member of Oak View Baptist Church..
Hattie Hall is at New Albany Health and Rehab with a lot of health problems.
Anne and Rickey stopped by Monday evening for a short visit.
Bro. Charlie Ransier left March 5, for heaven and home. May God bless his sweet memory he left behind. He was buried at Keownville Baptist Church cemetery Saturday, March 7. He was pastor at Moss Hill Baptist church at the time of his death.
"Blessed are those who die in the Lord."