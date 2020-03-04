Here it is, the last week of February. My brother John Chunn will have his 21st birthday on Saturday, Feb. 29. Now, you multiply that by four and you will know how old he really is.
Happy birthday to Sue Hall on Feb. 26 and David Yarbrough on Feb. 28.
Peggy Bell came home from Baptist East in Memphis, Tenn. Thursday night. She is recuperating slowly at the home of Richard and Debra Chism. She is a long way from the well stage.
The Young at Heart met Wednesday, Feb. 26 at the family life center with eight attending. Travis DeCanter brought the devotion on how old folks could grow old gracefully. A very good meal was enjoyed by all.
The Pleasant Hill seniors met Thursday, Feb. 27 at the educational building with 30 attending. There were a lot of conversations going on. Bro. Keith Boler brought the program of Gospel music, which was very good. A bountiful lunch was served at noon.
Paula McCullough got a good report from the doctors Monday, Feb. 24. Just keep her, Peggy and Bro. Charlie Ransier always in your prayers. I haven't heard anything from Bro. Charlie in a week or more. If anyone that reads this knows anything about him, please call me at 662-534-5482.
"When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn." Proverbs 29:2