It was a winning night for the two incumbents in the Republican Party runoff Tuesday as well as for the primary victor in the third race.
Donna Treadaway is the Republican nominee for Union County Circuit Clerk, having defeated Christy Adair by receiving 55.86 percent of the vote to Adair’s 43.43 percent in the Tuesday runoff.
Incumbent Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards defeated challenger Chad Glasson with 51.75 percent to 48.05 percent of the vote.
The only other runoff was for District Three Supervisor.
Incumbent CJ Bright defeated challenger Michael Moody with 51.49 percent to Moody’s 48.02 percent.
Treadaway’s race is not over yet. As the Republican nominee, she will be on the Nov. 7 general election ballot with Independent Jim Taylor.
Treadaway maintained a consistent lead over Adair throughout the ballot counting Tuesday.
That was not the case for the sheriff’s race because Glasson had a strong lead early on before the gap between him and Edwards closed.
The District Three supervisor’s race stayed close, within a percentage point or two, throughout the night.
Because there will be no Independent or Democratic challengers in November, Edwards and Bright are the de facto winners of the general election, assuming they receive at least one vote.
The race for circuit clerk was the most contested local part of the ballot because long-time clerk Phyllis Stanford announced her retirement as the candidate qualifying period began.
Treadaway came in first in the primary from a field of six candidates, receiving 32.21 percent of the vote to Adair’s 23.69 percent. In third place was Ronnie Wilhite with 15.52 percent.
In the sheriff’s race, Edwards came close to avoiding a runoff with 47.86 percent of the vote followed by Glasson with 24.26 percent. Close behind Glasson was Avery Adair, who received 23.27 percent of the vote from among the five candidates.
The District Three race included four candidates. Bright was in first place with 46.19 percent of the vote, followed by Moody with 32.12 percent. Coming in third place was Bob Robbins, who received 19.16 percent.
Voter turnout was not expected to be high, given that only 42 percent of the qualified voters participated in the Aug. 8 primary. In fact, the voter turnout this past Tuesday was only33 percent, despite having three significant offices on the ballot.
A breakdown of the machine votes, not including the 329 absentee ballots, is posted on the Gazette website and Facebook page.
