fight car fires

New Albany and Union County were well represented at the conference. Pictured from left, Lesley Rakestraw, Southeast Union Volunteer Fire Dept., was elected to the position of Secretary-Treasurer;  Justin Howard, New Albany Fire Dept. Captain, was elected as Northeast District Vice-President, and Shane Wommack, Union County resident, and Holly Springs Fire Dept. Assistant Chief, was elected Vice-President at Large. 

GULFPORT—New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside returned with a lot of useful information from the Mississippi Fire Service Instructors Association Training Conference held earlier this month in Gulfport, he said this week.

