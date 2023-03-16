GULFPORT—New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside returned with a lot of useful information from the Mississippi Fire Service Instructors Association Training Conference held earlier this month in Gulfport, he said this week.
Whiteside also serves as vice-president at large of the Mississippi Firefighters Association.
New Albany and Union County were well represented at the conference.
Lesley Rakestraw, Southeast Union Volunteer Fire Dept., was elected to the position of Secretary-Treasurer; Justin Howard, New Albany Fire Dept. Captain, was elected as Northeast District Vice-President, and Shane Wommack, Union County resident, and Holly Springs Fire Dept. Assistant Chief, was elected Vice-President at Large.
“Selection of these three firefighters shows the commitment New Albany and Union County firefighters have for not only this area, but the entire state.
“Their selection also adds a lot of knowledge to this statewide association,” the chief said this week.
Training was held across a broad variety of topics at the conference.
Some of the training was required in order for the fire departments to get sufficient hours of training to maintain their state insurance ratings.
Among the training topics: Active shooter response for first responders, fire investigations, and the best way to respond to electric car fires.
“Electric car fires are a coming topic in fire service training. Right now, if an electric car catches fire, there can be many obstacles to overcome to putting out this type of fire. Information gathered has reported issues of 6,000, 8,000 gallons, or much higher amounts, along with extended hours of putting out a fire in an EV,” Whiteside said.
Heat generated from a fire, thermal runaway of an adjacent cell, or shorting of the battery can melt the porous membrane between the battery's cathode and anode, causing this cell to go into runaway. The heat causes the cell to vent flammable gas, which can ignite and catch fire.
And if someone is trapped in that vehicle, and firefighters can’t extricate them, it raises the stakes dramatically.
“We listened to information on what to do if we encounter this type of fire, such as be prepared to bring plenty of water, as in thousands of gallons, be prepared to spend a lot of time on the scene, and to use caution when a wrecker/tow truck removes the vehicle due to the chance of re-ignition.
“We learned that when the vehicle is extinguished, or thought to be extinguished, to isolate it and move it away from other vehicles, structures, or flammable materials.
“We also learned to be cautious of running over any materials in the roadway that may puncture the battery on the underside, and be prepared to isolate the area or shut a portion of the roadway down for an extended period of time. to douse an electric car fire.
“Hopefully what we learned will serve us in good stead if we have to extinguish this type of fire.
“It’s a whole new world of concern for firefighters. It’s firefighting of the future, and it’s here now,” he said.
He said those at the conference also trained on dealing with narcotics issues for firefighters and first responders.
“We run a lot of fire and emergency responder calls, and there could be serious consequences if firefighters or EMS responders come in contact with fentanyl or some other dangerous forms of narcotics, he said.
“We carry Narcan nasal spray for our own personal use to counteract the effects of certain dangerous drugs.
“Although those situations aren’t frequent, there have been several times over the years we’ve been involved with the use of Narcan,” he said.
—Firefighters remind that now, or any time, is a good time to test home smoke alarms. If your smoke alarm is not working properly or it's 10 years or older make sure to change it out, Chief Whiteside said.
