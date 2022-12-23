New Albany may not be out of the woods yet concerning electric power problems.
New Albany Light, Gas and Water Manager Bill Mattox said he has just heard from TVA.
They hoped the power demand would be going down but once people started getting home late today, the demand is actually going up.
That means the idea of rolling blackouts may be back on the table.
For now, Mattox is asking the public to voluntarily cut back on power usage as much as they can, trying for a five-percent reduction. If the situation gets back enough, they may have to resort to opening breakers around the area for short periods to reduce the load. This would be limited power interruptions.
Mattox said he probably would be putting information out on social media shortly, so please watch for his comments and try to turn off unnecessary devices to reduce consumption.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&