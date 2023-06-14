Union County is not immune, and the likelihood seems to be increasing in some ways.
The occurrence of tornadoes over the past few years shows that so-called Tornado Alley has shifted from the Central Plains to the Southeast with Mississippi at the center. We have seen more high wind events, fire risk increases with drought and we are affected by the occasional hurricane.
Union County used to have a very active local chapter of the American Red Cross that provided training until the national office essentially eliminated it.
For now, people are here are on their own immediately after any sort of disaster.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has developed a program to help and Union County Emergency Management Director Curt Clayton is implementing it.
Clayton will teach the first of what he hopes will be a series of CERT classes next month.
CERT stands for Community Emergency Response Team.
Designed for average citizens, Clayton said, “It gives you the training you need to take care of your family until first responders arrive.”
Created in 1993, CERT trains the public in basic disaster response skills such as team organization, disaster medical operations, fire safety, and light search and rescue. The idea is that having volunteers able to perform these activities frees up professional responders to focus their efforts on more complex, essential, and critical tasks.
CERT volunteer teams can also perform basic organizational response activities, such as checking in on neighbors, distributing information to the public, supporting emergency operations centers, and helping to manage traffic and crowds.
The first CERT training here will be Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15, at the former National Guard Armory.
It includes 12 hours of training and there is no cost to take the class, although the size is limited to 25 participants and the first class is already partially filled. Participants are given a CERT backpack with necessary materials and supplies to perform the tasks they are trained for.
Clayton said if this class gets a good response, he will offer another as soon as is practical.
For more information, call Clayton at 662-255-4992.
