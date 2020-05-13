The local board of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program is now taking applications for the fiscal year 2020 Phase 37 Funds.
Funds awarded to Union County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local services in the area. The board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive the funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits, 2) have an accounting system, 3) practice nondiscrimination, 4) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, 5) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for this program must contact Peggy Hitt, Local Board Chair at Union County Good Samaritan Center, P. 0, Box 588, New Albany, MS or phone 662-534-0931 for an application.