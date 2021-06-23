NEW ALBANY • Emma Laney was awarded the Taylor Moore Memorial Scholarship at the New Albany High School graduation ceremony on May 21, 2021.
The $6,000 competitive scholarship is given each year to a deserving NAHS student who plans to attend college in Mississippi.
The scholarship selection process includes criteria relating to character, GPA, extracurricular activities, written essay, and an interview by a selection committee.
Emma is the daughter of Alison and Phillip Laney. She plans to attend Blue Mountain College this fall and major in biology.
An honors graduate, Laney served as a student council representative and was elected to the 2021 New Albany High School Hall of Fame. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Anchor Club, Future Business Leaders of America and the varsity basketball, cross country, and track teams.
Laney was also involved with the School Musical. She was a member of the Mississippi Department of Education’s Superintendent Advisory Council. She is the recipient of the L.G. Balfour Award, the Rotary Club Award, and the Bulldog Award.
The Taylor Moore Scholarship was established by Bobby and Minerva Moore in memory of their son who died in 2000. Taylor Moore was a 1988 honor graduate of W.P. Daniel High School. He was Mr. DHS, Most Popular, Most Dignified, and Class Favorite and was active in student government. Moore played first base for the DHS baseball team, and received numerous academic honors. He went on to receive his bachelors and masters degrees in business administration from Mississippi State University.
The scholarship established in his memory has been awarded for 17 years to outstanding graduates of New Albany High School. Past recipients of the Taylor Moore Scholarship are Stacy Stepp, Darden Holmes, Kyle Kimbrough, Ivy Lauren Williams, Kyle Hickey, Callie Creekmore, Taylor Goode, Josh Creekmore, Olivia Dunnam, Lauren Cavender, Jack Hickey, Meghan Van, Sam Cagle, Joseph Rutherford, RJ Rutherford, and Maggie Jo Everett.
In other news from New Albany High School:
Coach Josh Curbow said due to field conditions and the chance for rain over the next two days, the Lady Bulldog Kids’ Camp 2021 has been postponed to July. The camp offers hitting, fielding and throwing instructions for youngsters ages 5-12 from New Albany High School players and staff. New dates will be announced by Friday, June 18, school officials said.
Ethan Smith, a student at East Union, was recently recognized as the first automotive student at the New Albany Career & Technical Center to receive all 10 ASE certifications.
Aidan Garrett, STAR Student at West Union Attendance Center, chose New Albany Career & Technical Center’s Architectural & Drafting Design instructor, Kevin Wigington, as his STAR Teacher.
New Albany High School has been chosen as a Get2College FAFSA Challenge Winner for 2021 Due to NAHS’ hard work towards FAFSA completion, more of the school’s students will have postsecondary opportunities. And, NAHS will receive a $500 award from the Woodward Hines Education Foundation, school administrators said.