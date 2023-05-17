The non-profit organization End It For Good is coming to the Union County Heritage Museum to present Explore: Solutions to Crime, Addiction and Overdose on Thursday, June 1. The discussion will focus on possible solutions to drug-related issues such as the underground drug market causing violence across our communities, unregulated substances causing overdose deaths to soar, and millions of incarcerated people causing families to be destabilized.
The event will be facilitated by End It For Good’s Founder and President Christina Dent and is based on her TEDx Talk. In the last several years, End It For Good has hosted 33 similar events in 18 cities around the state of Mississippi. This is their first community discussion in New Albany, and they are excited to be expanding their message of health-centered approaches to drugs and drug use to the community.
“As our communities continue to feel the weight of drug addiction, overdose, and incarceration, we are honored to be hosting dialogue centered on solutions in New Albany, the heart of the Mississippi hills. These discussions are an opportunity to consider the big picture and engage in respectful dialogue about the best path forward,” Dent said. District 14 Rep. Sam Creekmore and New Albany Director of Community Development Billye Jean Stroud are also helping with the event.
"The drug problem in our state is something that we cannot ignore,” Creekmore said. “I am excited End It for Good is sharing innovative solutions with our community to help prevent and combat drug use and educate us here in Union County."
"I believe that it is crucial to have open and honest conversations about drug use and addiction, as these issues affect individuals, families, and communities in profound ways,"
Stroud added.
This educational event is free to the public and could be beneficial to law enforcement, faith leaders, educators, civic leaders, business leaders. and concerned parents.