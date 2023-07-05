The non-profit organization End It For Good presented a program, Explore: Solutions to Crime, Addiction and Overdose, Thursday, June 1, at the Union County Heritage Museum.
The heavily discussion-oriented program was such a success that the group is planning a second, larger session here July 25 at the First Methodist Church Christian Life Center.
One of the themes of the program is that drug abuse should be treated as a health issue rather than a crime, and that education can help.
The discussion focused on possible solutions to drug-related issues such as the underground drug market causing violence across our communities, unregulated substances causing overdose deaths to soar, and millions of incarcerated people causing families to be destabilized.
The event was facilitated by End It For Good’s founder and president Christina Dent and based on her TEDx Talk.
“I started End It For Good just a couple of years ago after experiences as a foster mom in Jackson led me on a journey of learning about drugs and addiction and an opportunity to share what I learned in this TEDx Talk,” she said.
After opening comments, Dent passed the microphone around the room and nearly all of the approximately 100 people gave their thoughts, questions and responses to the discussion.
Most people seemed to think that drugs should be decriminalized, but not completely. There is still a need for a criminal justice system to deal with drugs and people need to be accountable.
It was noted that when you criminalize drugs, as with Prohibition, the problem doesn’t go away, but instead just goes underground and incentivizes criminal activity.
The problem is not going to go away and, instead, is getting worse, most agreed.
For many, incarceration does more harm than good, some said, because it disconnects from family and community. Also, a drug conviction makes it difficult to get a job, even if the person has successfully dealt with the problem otherwise.
Someone pointed out that trauma is the biggest cause of addiction, and anyone is susceptible to that.
The group seemed to generally agree that drug court is a good solution for those who take advantage of it, but some pointed out it could be more flexible in dealing with clients. Employers said they have trouble accommodating employees who are randomly summoned to the court and some better scheduling would help.
Almost everyone present had something different to say but the consensus was that “difficult problems have difficult solutions.” There is no one-size-fits-all answer but that how we approach the problem is key to dealing with it.
End It For Good has hosted 34 of these community discussions across Mississippi now, with 1,500 attendees including local and statewide elected officials, judges, law enforcement, doctors, attorneys, soccer moms, people in recovery from addiction and people who have been impacted by the criminal justice system.
“How we handle drugs and addiction impacts every one of us because it impacts children, families, employment, housing, health, and so much more,” she said. “That's why we want everyone to join us for a free dinner, presentation on potential solutions, and a chance to share their own perspective in a respectful environment.”
The first event here sold out with 100 tickets and she hopes the much larger venue in July will allow those who were at the first meeting to return, and more, that people they have told about the program or who were unable to attend before, will be there.
Anyone who plans to attend needs to make a reservation for planning persons. Go to
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/explore-solutions-to-crime-addiction-overdose-tickets-646060162337?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
