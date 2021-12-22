New Albany Main Street and The Office of Community Development will host the annual Miss New Albany Scholarship Competition at the Magnolia Civic Center Sunday, Jan. 9.
Contestants from ages 13 through 17 will compete for the title of Miss Teen New Albany, and those 18 through 24 for Miss New Albany. More than $5,000 in scholarships will be awarded.
Billye Jean Stroud, Main Street and Community Development Director, noted, “This is our biggest scholarship opportunity yet, thanks in large part to our presenting sponsors.”
This year’s sponsors include BNA Bank, Magnolia Soap and Bath Company, and Van-Atkins Jewelers for Miss New Albany and Pam Brown State Farm, Representative Sam Creekmore, and Mission Rehabilitation for Miss Teen.
Both Miss Teen New Albany and Miss New Albany will represent the city of New Albany at events such as parades, festivals, and ribbon cuttings. Additionally, they will participate as volunteers at various activities. The contestant who is crowned the 2022 Miss New Albany will have the honor of competing at the state level at Miss Hospitality Mississippi.
The current Miss New Albany is Becca Childers and Macie Phyfer serves as Miss Teen New Albany.
Chris Pugh, Miss New Albany coordinator, commented, “This is an amazing event that allows the competitors to refine their communication skills and network with other young women who have similar goals for college.”
The competition is still open for registration and anyone who is interested can find information and sign-up forms at newalbanymainstreet.com. Questions can be directed to Chris Pugh by calling 662-316-8594.