BOONEVILLE - Myrtle proved to be their own worst enemy in Friday's 10-0 loss at Booneville as they Lady Hawks committed three costly errors that impacted the game in a huge way as they directly led to six runs crossing the plate. Myrtle finished the night with five total errors.
"We had to move our game here because of field conditions, but I don't want to use that as an excuse, but when you can't practice on a field and you can't go over small ball plays, it's (errors) are going to happen," Myrtle coach Brooke Gordon said. "This is why we wanted to move, we wanted to get on a field because we need practice, practicing indoors is not fun, taking ground ball off concrete is not fun."
Myrtle's misfortunes began in the first inning following a walk and a single by Booneville. Jourdan Mathis bunted for the Lady Blue Devils and the throw to third to get the lead runner would up in foul territory along the left field line. The ball eluded the Myrtle outfielder backing up the play and resulted in two runs scoring on the back-to-back errors.
Booneville added two more runs to take the 4-0 lead after an inning. Myrtle had gotten runners on at the corners in the top of the first, but a strikeout ended the Lady Hawk threat.
The Lady Hawks threatened again in the top of the third after back-to-back two out singles by Caylie Streich and Kinsley Gordon, but a groundout to short ended the inning for Myrtle with no runs scored.
However, Booneville made the Lady Hawks once again pay for miscues in field during the bottom of the frame as they tacked on six runs. Myrtle committed two errors which that ended up costing them two runs on each misplay.
Booneville had six hits on the night while Myrtle finished with four hits. Sarah Kate Thompson had two of the four hits for the Lady Hawks.
Streich and Emma Mayer both threw two innings for the Lady Hawks.
"Hopefully we will flush this, errors hurt us defensively, but it's something we can fix," Gordon said.