Katie Elizabeth Evans, a recent graduate of New Albany High School, is among 10 Mississippi students receiving $1,000 scholarships from the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents.
Named in honor of the late veteran educator Walter S. Bounds, the Bounds Scholarship for Excellence rewards top-performing students who excel in leadership, community service and extracurricular activities. Recipients also must meet academic requirements and be recommended by their superintendents.
"To ensure that Mississippi has strong, capable leaders to guide us into the future, we must encourage and train those leaders today,” said Dr. Phil Burchfield, MASS executive director. “The Bounds Scholarship program celebrates students who not only demonstrate a clear commitment to excellence but also seek to be responsible leaders in their careers and communities.”
Touting a perfect grade point average with membership in the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta, Evans served as student council representative, Anchor Club president, and board member of the Northeast Mississippi Youth Foundation. She also was active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Business Leaders of America, band, and theatre.
Of significance is Evans’ completion of a 100-hour internship at Baptist Memorial Hospital in the 11th and 12th grades.
She plans to attend Mississippi State University to major in chemical engineering with a goal of entering medical school in pursuit of a career in radiation oncology.
The Mississippi Association of School Superintendents and the Alliance of Educational Leaders of Mississippi is a non-profit association whose membership is made up of 139 public school superintendents and more than 2,000 public school administrators. Its mission is to provide resources, advocacy, leadership, policy information, training, support, renewal, and public relations services that improve the quality of public education.
