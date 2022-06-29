Owen Everett, a rising senior at New Albany High School, joined outstanding high school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, National Youth Leadership Forum: Engineering at Georgia Tech University from June 11-18.
National Youth Leadership Forum: Engineering is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Owen is a member of Boy Scouts of America and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He plays Varsity Golf on the NAHS Golf Team. He is a member of First United Methodist Church and is active in the Youth Group.
In addition to participating in the National Youth Leadership Forum, Owen will also be completing a 100-hour paid internship this summer with community partner Scott Kennedy, local engineer and VP of Operations at MasterBilt. He will get hands on experience in design and manufacturing engineering through the IMPACTO and career coach program.
Owen enjoys playing the drums and the guitar. His dream is to become an engineer and he enjoyed meeting new people and exploring the many fields of engineering during his time at the forum.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited that Owen had the opportunity to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country and the globe,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At National Youth Leadership Forum: Engineering, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel at college and in the workplace. They learned how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”
For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world—and themselves—in new ways.