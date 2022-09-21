Nashville photographer, artist musician Bill Steber, who photographed Sam Mosley for Living Blues Magazine, now has an exhibit of his art and photography at the Union County Heritage Museum. “Spirit in the Soil:  Objects and Evocations of the Mississippi Blues” includes photos of blues artists and mixed-media art comprising found items at significant blues-related locations.

