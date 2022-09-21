Nashville photographer, artist musician Bill Steber, who photographed Sam Mosley for Living Blues Magazine, now has an exhibit of his art and photography at the Union County Heritage Museum. “Spirit in the Soil: Objects and Evocations of the Mississippi Blues” includes photos of blues artists and mixed-media art comprising found items at significant blues-related locations.
“I’m showing a number of traditional documentary photographs, but for the first time since my Junior Kimbrough exhibit more than a decade ago, the show also contains artifacts and “relics” from sacred sites in the history of the blues. For instance, I’m creating a body of work on Robert Johnson using materials gathered from sites associated with him,” Steber said.
His photographs document the musicians and juke joints, churches and river baptisms, folk rituals, hoodoo practitioners, farming methods and much more about a slice of Mississippi’s culture.
The public was invited to see Steber’s work and enjoy his music and stories Friday, along with that of Libby Rae Watson as their roots music incorporating blues, country, Appalachia, the church, tinges of rock and rockabilly.
The museum is located at 114 Cleveland Street, New Albany. For more information call 662-538-0014.
