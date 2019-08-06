There will be a Fall and Winter Lawn Care meeting on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. at the Union County Extension Office.
Dr. Jeff Wilson, Assistant Professor NMREC, will be speaking on preparing your lawn for fall and winter and starting your spring weed control early.
If you have questions about your lawn, Dr. Wilson will be available that night to help answer those lawn care questions.
Come out and learn how you can get a head start this spring on weed control.
The program will take place at the Union County Extension Office, 112 Fairground Circle New Albany, MS 38652.
Please call 662-534-1916 to preregister by Aug. 20.